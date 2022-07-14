Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Share Breathtaking Pics from Their Egypt Vacay; See Here

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar have always made sure to share aw-worthy pictures being the absolute perfect couple on Instagram. Their bond is beyond love, their shared interest for fitness and travel is also a reason to intensify their already strong bond.

Their recent Instagram post enjoying in Egypt will make you want to go there with your partner as well. The romantic post shows the two against the Red Sea absolutely submerged in each other’s eyes with a picturesque sunset in the background. The yellow and orange hues of the sun make the picture even more beautiful.

He captioned the picture with “Sunset in the Red Sea ❤️ dive, eat, sleep, repeat !! The corals here cannot be imagined 😀"

The couple received a lot of love in the comment section, fans still go gaga over Milind Soman “The fiery glow your hair has magically juxtaposed 🔥 thankyou for sharing your journeys to beautiful places. Some others wished good upon the couple and said “Wish you both an eternity of love and may the sun never set over it."

Ever since Milind Soman shared first photo with lady love Ankita Konwar, the model, actor and fitness enthusiast has been on the receiving end of criticism for the age difference between the two. While he’s always been an eye candy for women of almost all age groups, his relationship got the Twitter divided but Milind remains unfazed by it all.

The duo got married in 2018 in Alibaug after being in a relationship for years and since then have been couple goals with their cute posts on Instagram. Their zeal to travel together has also caught everyone’s eye and is a reason for anticipation as they share beautiful pictures for the same. Milind Soman has always been a heartthrob but his relationship with Ankita also makes him the ideal partner.

