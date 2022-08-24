Milind Soman Meets PM Narendra Modi After Unity Run, Thanks Him For Promoting Yoga

Actor turned fitness enthusiast Milind Soman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday at PMO in New Delhi. Milind even shared pictures of his interaction with the Prime Minister after he completed his Unity Run. Taking to his Twitter space, Milind expressed his happiness on meeting the PM and revealed he discovered a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of ‘Sports, health and fitness.’ He also thanked him for promoting Yoga and Ayurveda across the country.

“Was so happy to meet Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Prime Minister Office after the Unity Run and discover a mutual interest in ancient Indian traditions of sport, health and fitness 🙂 I thanked him for all he is doing to promote Yoga and Ayurveda across the country," Milind wrote.

Advertisement

TOP ON SHOWSHA

Take a look at his post:

Another glimpse that the actor shared on his Instagram space showed him gifting PM Modi an idol of Bal Krishna that his wife Ankita Konwar brought from Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Milind covered the distance from Jhansi to Delhi which is approximately 451km barefoot and referred to it as ‘Unity Run’ to mark the 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He started his journey from Jhansi Fort on Independence Day i.e on August 15 and concluded his run at Red Fort in Delhi a week later. This year marks his second iteration annual run.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Milind has appeared in several music videos and grown to fame with Alisha Chinai’s Made In India. He has starred in several films as well, including Bajiro Mastani, Bheja Fry, and Jodi Breakers to name a few. He was last seen in a cameo role in the Netflix web series Masaba Masaba Season 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here