Milind Soman Supports Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha: Trolls Can't Stop a Good Film

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are all set for the release of their much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. After several delays owing to the pandemic, the film will finally release on August 11. However, ahead of its release, a certain group of people has taken to social media to demand a boycott of the film. The hashtag ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ was also trending on Twitter. Amid this, Milind Soman took to social media to come out in support of the film.

He took to Twitter to write, “Trolls can’t stop a good film.". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan recently talked about the boycott trend and he said that he is heartbroken over it. During a roundtable interaction, when Aamir was asked about the trend, the actor admitted to being heartbroken. “I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, believe that I am someone who doesn’t like India. But it is untrue. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. That’s not the case. Please don’t boycott my film. Please watch my film," Aamir said.

Following the trailer release, several social media users also compared Aamir’s expressions in the film with his performances in films such as PK and Dhoom 3. Addressing these comparisons, Aamir said, “People need to see the film in totality before coming to a conclusion. The only common factor that I can see between the character in Lal Singh Chaddha and what I played in PK and Dhoom 3, is the fact that they were all innocent characters, so I believe one can show innocence in a certain way."

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Mona Singh and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

