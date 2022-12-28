Milind Soman to Return to Big Screen After 6 Years with Lakadbaggha, Actor to Play Martial Arts Instructor

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman might have made heads turn with his stint on the web space with the second seasons of Masaba Masaba and Four More Shots Please but he has been absent from the big screen for a while now. He was last seen in the Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef (2017) but he is remembered for his portrayal of Ambaji Pant Purandare in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Bajirao Mastani (2015). And now, he is all set to return to the big screen six years later with the action thriller Lakadbaggha, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 13, 2023.

It is touted to be India’s first film about an animal lover vigilante and also stars actors Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra. Lakadbaggha will see Milind playing a martial arts instructor. Talking about it, he says, “It’s exciting to be part of a unique action film like Lakadbaggha. Every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought out. I loved how intrinsically Krav Maga, as an exciting martial art form, is incorporated in the script."

Advertisement

Milind will be essaying the role of Anshuman’s father in the film. Shedding light on his character, Milind shares, “Anshuman has had a lot of training in Krav Maga and the choreography is specially devised to highlight this martial art. I’m playing a martial arts instructor and Anshuman’s father and the shoot schedule was intense." The 57-year-old further adds, “Working alongside passionate people has been something I have always enjoyed. It’s a character I’ve never played before – a Bengali father and a martial arts trainer, it was loads of fun."

Apart from Lakadbaggha, Milind will also feature in actor Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming directorial, Emergency, where he will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the Chief of the army staff during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. “I am happy to be working with Kangana. I have loved a lot of her work, especially Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. I am looking forward to working under her direction. Playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw is a big honour and the greatest responsibility," Milind had said about his character in Emergency earlier.

Read all the Latest Movies News here