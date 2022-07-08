Milind Soman’s Captain Vyom To Return With A Modern-day Twist? Here's What We Know

It’s time to rejoice for Captain Vyom fans! After a span of twenty years, the Space Superhero is rumoured to make a comeback in a fresh and modern avatar. Captain Vyom -The Sky Warrior made major strides in the late 90s with sci-fi themes. Originally aired on Doordarshan, the illustrious Ketan Mehta’s creation was helmed by Model-Actor Milind Soman.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Brewing Thoughts Private Limited(BTPL), a newly established production house which has been working on the much-awaited Shaktiman Trilogy along with Sony Pictures International Productions, has managed to get their hands on the adaptation/remake rights from Cosmos Maya. The rights consist of a five-part feature film franchise with an addition to the same number of web series.

To the excitement of Gen-Z fandom, Ketan Mehta confirmed the news. He said, “I am really eager. For me, Captain Vyom is an Indian-origin superhero for a global audience. And it’s time to reinvent when India is dreaming of its space in the new century. I am looking forward to our partnership with BTPL to take Vyom forward into the millennium. I hope and wish that this superhero flies to newer heights and distant lands. This franchise, with an intergalactic space adventure at its heart, can also be a perfect platform to showcase the best of VFX and CGI talent of our country."

As per the report in the entertainment portal, BTPL is planning to draw inspiration from legendary and cult classic Hollywood sci-fi creations like Star Wars, Star Trek and Guardians Of The Galaxy. Since the genre of space and sci-fi has remained largely untouched in an Indian framework, the film makers are overtly enthusiastic and zealous to dip their toes in the water. As per the reports, the makers have already received three-four lucrative offers from top studios, OTT platforms for a co-production deal for this ambitious franchise.

“Not just that, a couple of top, A-list young stars have also shown keen interest in playing the lead part. Besides, conversations are on with top-rated filmmakers, known for their big-budget films as well as sensitive storytelling. Makers, though, are still in a wait-and-watch mode, weighing all the offers and options. It’s a given that the planned franchise will show the never-seen-before world in the space / sci-fi space to Indian audiences but makers aren’t in a rush considering their vision is to put out the best-possible franchise in this particular space, from India," a source close to BTPL divulged more details.

Prashant Singh, an ex-film journalist-turned-producer, director and co-founder of BTPL had this to say about the project.“It’s a big challenge and a huge responsibility to attempt something like this, especially in India but we are keeping our fingers crossed. One thing is for sure, though. It’s possibly the best time to attempt a space / sci-fi superhero adventure in our country. Also, it feels great that we are reliving our childhood days – of the 90s – through our planned adaptations of hit Doordarshan shows such as Shaktimaan and Captain Vyom etc.,"

Originally, the production for this franchise was supposed to go on floors in 2020. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plans got delayed. But with things starting to calm down, the creators are finally ready to get on with it.

