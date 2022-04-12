Home » News » Movies » Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Engagement: Lovebirds Groove To Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Viral Video

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Engagement: Lovebirds Groove To Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' - Watch Viral Video

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal To Tie The Knot On April 16.
Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal To Tie The Knot On April 16.

Millind Gaba will tie the knot with his lady love Pria Beniwal on April 16. Their pre-wedding festivities are currently underway.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 12, 2022, 19:30 IST

Popular Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba is all set to tie the knot with his lady love Pria Beniwal on April 16. Their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. The couple got engaged on Monday following which they also hosted a sangeet and cocktail bash for their family and friends. Several celebrities including Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, and Suyyash Rai among others attended the couple’s pre-wedding function.

Pictures and videos from Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s engagement ceremony are now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Millind and his ladylove can be seen grooving to Ed Sheeran’s song Perfect. In another video, the two can be seen dancing to Millind’s song Beautiful. Needless to say, the duo looked absolutely stunning and the prettiest for their engagement.

Even Guru Randhawan took to Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the groom and bride-to-be, Millind and Pria. “Congratulations my brother @millindhgaba and Pria on their big day. God bless you both," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Suyyash Rai also dropped a picture from the engagement ceremony. In the picture, he was seen posing along with Balraj Syal and Prince Narula.

Suyyash Rai’s Instagram Story

Earlier this month, Millind talked about his marriage in conversation with Miss Malini and revealed how he always wanted a big fat Indian wedding. “The weddings that I perform for, are larger-than-life, they are big-fat weddings. I had always dreamt that it should be a grand affair. It should have everyone who has been a part of my journey - those who’ve seen me as a child to now when I’ve achieved something in the industry. My parents should be proud of me," he said.

April 12, 2022