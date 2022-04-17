Home » News » Movies » Millind Gaba Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Pria Beniwal; Check First Pictures Here

Millind Gaba Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Pria Beniwal; Check First Pictures Here

Punjabi Singer Millind Gaba Marries Pria Beniwal
Punjabi Singer Millind Gaba Marries Pria Beniwal

Punjabi singer Millind Gaba tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16. Check out the pictures here.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 17, 2022, 14:22 IST

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba is now married to his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The two tied the knot on April 16 in Delhi. Several pictures of their special day are now going viral on social media. While Millind won a golden sherwani, Pria looked absolutely gorgeous in a heavily embroidered lehenga.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Tied The Knot On April 16

Inside Pictures From Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s Grand Wedding

Advertisement

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Looked Absolutely Gorgeous On Their Wedding

RELATED NEWS

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s Wedding Ceremony Was Held In Delhi

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Wedding Pictures Are Now Going Viral On Social Media

Millind and Pria’s pre-wedding ceremonies began earlier this week and were attended by several celebrities including Bhushan Kumar, Mika, Guru Randhawa, Sapna Choudhary, Suresh Raina, Prince Narula, and Suyyash Rai among others. The couple also hosted their mehendi ceremony on Saturday. Check out the pictures here.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Hosted Their Mehendi Ceremony On April 15

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal’s Mehendi Picture Speak of Love Between The Two

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal Look Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Mehendi Picture

Earlier this month, Millind talked about his marriage in conversation with Miss Malini and revealed how he always wanted a big fat Indian wedding. “The weddings that I perform for, are larger-than-life, they are big-fat weddings. I had always dreamt that it should be a grand affair. It should have everyone who has been a part of my journey - those who’ve seen me as a child to now when I’ve achieved something in the industry. My parents should be proud of me," he said.

Millind Gaba has sung several songs including zindagi di paudi, main tera ho gaya, daaru party, she don’t know and nachi nachi among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 17, 2022, 14:22 IST