Mimi Chakraborty on Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'Wonder If Appreciation Would Have Been The Same...'

Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town once again. The actor who has been making all the headlines recently with his stint in Man V/s Wild to acquiring an extravagant Rs 119 crore apartment in Bandstand. But this time, he has done it with no clothes on. The photos from his Paper magazine photoshoot in which the actor posed nude have taken the Internet by storm. In light of this, MP Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter to raise some important questions regarding gender equality.

In her tweet, Mimi wrote, “Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were 🔥🔥🔥 (mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would have been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her."

The MP from Jadavpur constituency further elaborated her point, “We talk about Equality where is that now??!!!!You know right its your perspective that can change something or destroy it totally. In this case lets broaden our perspective coz that body comes with a lot of sacrifice trust me (No salt, No sugar, No carbs…)"

The much-talked about photoshoot of Dil Dhadakne Do’ actor is touted to be a poignant tribute to Burt Reynolds, a pop-icon who had done a similar photoshoot for an international publication back in the year 1972. One of the excerpts from the latest article of Paper captured Ranveer Singh’s eagerness to work harder in a post-pandemic environment.

The actor has said, “I’m so hungry for work, to do, to give, to perform, to ideate, to create, to collaborate. I have a ravenous appetite for work, I’m doing 20 hours a day and I’m damn fucking happy about it."

On the professional front, Mimi Chakraborty who is also a popular actress in Bengali cinema would be starring in Arindam Sil’s upcoming thriller ‘Khela Jawkhan’. She was last featured in Mainak Bhowmik’s ‘Mini’. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Circus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The actor is also shooting for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ alongside Alia Bhatt

