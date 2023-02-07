The ‘Fabulous Wives’ of the Netflix show Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari recently met with the creator of he series, Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling. Mindy, who’s also an actor and producer is currently India and reportedly doing a recce run for her untitled next with Priyanka Chopra.

Neelam Kothari shared a bundle of pictures from the visit and wrote, “When the Bollywood wives met Mindy!! ❤️ “@mindykaling An afternoon well spent, great conversations and a good laugh was Fabulous meeting you ❤️ #fabuloulivesofbollywoodlives #neverhaveiever".

Advertisement

Seema Sajdeh on the other other hand wrote, “What a fabulous day ! Got to meet and chat with this incredible woman @mindykaling ❤️❤️❤️ Actor , producer , writer she’s nailed it ! Yet again proof that women can do and have it all 👏 @neverhaveiever is one of my favourite shows 📺 Thank you @netflix_in for making this happen #fangirlmoment #whatawoman #mindykailing #netflix #iminawe #womenruletheworld🌎 #fabulouslivesofbollywoodwives".

Bhavana Pandey wrote, “NEVER HAVE I EVER 😜had such an amazing afternoon !!!! It was absolutely wonderful meeting @mindykaling #dangoor !!! ♥️".

Advertisement

Mindy Kaling was previously in Jaipur. As mentioned earlier, fans are speculating that she might be doing a recce for an upcoming wedding film with Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, the film is quite similar to Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Kaling is accompanied by the writer of that film Dan Goor.

Advertisement

Mindy and Priyanka will most likely play cousins in this film. While one of them would be American-Indian and another one being born in India. Revealing about the project to Forbes, Mindy had shared, “I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

Her latest work Never Have I Ever received immense love globally. Reflecting on the show, the actress spoke about the importance of South Asian representation in shows, “We’re really proud of it, we show South Asian Americans that are from Southern India. Then we show a Muslim Indian girl. Culturally we see how they’re different from each other. The Asian experience is not a monolith. Why would people necessarily know that if they don’t have shows that explain and explore that difference?"

Read all the Latest Movies News here