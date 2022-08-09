Mindy Kaling Enjoys Dosa, Kofta Korma, Chaat at Priyanka Chopra’s New York Restaurant, Shares Pic

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has made quite a buzz outside India - not only for her films but also for her off-screen projects. Her New York restaurant named Sona, since its launch in 2021, has been the talk of the town with myriad celebrities visiting the eatery. The latest to enjoy a meal at Sona was the Never Have I Ever creator, Mind Kaling. Sharing a snap from her visit on her Instagram stories, Mindy revealed her pitstop at Priyanka’s restaurant while she was in New York for work-related reasons.

Mindy’s partner for the day was her writer friend Akshara, who used to work as Mindy’s assistant earlier. Mindy, in her story, also tagged Priyanka, saying, “Love you.” Talking to her 64 lakh Instagram followers through her post, Mindy mentioned that she had “dreamy dosas, kofta korma, chaat, and so much more.”

In the picture, Mindy is seen showing a peace sign and getting a selfie with Akshara. On their table is a pyramid-shaped Dosa on aesthetic crockery, also by Sona. Take a look:

Reacting to her story, Priyanka reposted the picture on her Instagram stories and said, “Love you and your continuous support!”

Recently, Priyanka and Mindy collaborated for a rom-com project. In the movie, Mindy and Priyanka will be playing cousins. Priyanka will be playing a Punjabi from India while Mindy will be playing an Indian American Bengali woman from the East Coast, Mindy told Forbes. Mindy has also been the brains behind comedy-drama Sex Lives of College Girls.

Mindy is not the first celebrity to visit Sona. Bollywood celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Anupam Kher have been customers at Sona. Hollywood celebrities, including the likes of Priyanka's sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and Kal Penn, are also among the personalities who visited the restaurant.

