Mini Mathur’s Throwback Pic From Her VJ Days With Cyrus Sahukar, Asif Seth is Dipped in Nostalgia

Mini Mathur began her career with a series of modelling assignments that brought her to Mumbai to establish herself as a recognized VJ. She was quite young when she joined MTV VJ Hunt. Seemingly over 20,000 entries were made for the hunt but she got selected for the top three positions alongside Cyrus Sahukar and Asif Seth. On Wednesday, the famous television host travelled down memory lane to share a major throwback photo online from her initial struggling days.

In the old picture, a young Mini Mathur can be seen donning a striped crop top paired with Capri. Covered in tattoos, she poses alongside Cyrus Sahukar and Asif Seth, both of whom look dapper in crisp suits. Check out the photo here:

When the picture caught the attention of Cyrus Sahukar, he quickly re-shared it on his Instagram stories. The famous VJ, who recently tied the knot with Vaishali Malahara, was left awestruck after looking at the picture and he expressed the same by adding a “Whoa!” in his caption.

After winning the MTV VJ Hunt, she remained affiliated with the channel for a span of four years and was frequently seen interviewing international artists, pop stars, and actors. She was the presenter in the channel’s cultural show, Bombay Blush, which also aired in the UK. She became a household name after hosting the first three seasons of the singing-reality TV show, Indian Idol.

Among her many prominent appearances on the small screen, one remains to be her participation in the celebrity dance reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhla Ja season 2. It was in 2019 when Mathur once again collaborated with her old buddy Cyrus Sahukar to be the Quiz Master in Discover School Super League season 1.

Mini Mathur previously hit the headlines for attending the Pyjama party organized by Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to mark the special occasion of Christmas. With a delicious platter of food served on the table, all the guests were spotted donning comfy pajamas and Santa hats. Take a look at it below:

Mini Mathur is married to Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan. The duo who lives in Mumbai is proud parents to two children Vivaan and Sairah.

