Minus! Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Poo Mode On to Rate Aamir Khan's Fashion on Koffee With Karan

The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities. For its fifth episode, it brings to the couch superstar Aamir Khan, with his leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan from his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena, who has been a staple on Koffee with Karan, is now back for her seventh stint.

The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films. Kareena shows off her multi-coloured nails while Aamir seems to be in a mood to counter Karan at every point.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people’s sex lives?," Aamir asks Karan Johar.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. When asked to rate Aamir’s fashion sense on a scale of 1 to 10, Kareena exclaims in K3G style, “Minus!"

Her sass by her side, Kareena also points out how Aamir Khan takes over 200 days to finish a film while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here