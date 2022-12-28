Mira Kapoor is Soaking Up the Sun with a Glowing Face and Tousled Hair in Latest Selfie

Mira Kapoor’s selfie game has always been on point. She recently shared a happy sun-kissed photo of herself on Instagram. Donning one of her brightest smiles, she also penned a little note with the picture, which read, “Give me some sun and I’ll melt."

Mira looked pretty while basking in the sunlight. She wore a white cotton shirt and left her wavy locks loose. She was truly a vision to behold flaunting her no makeup look. Fans and well-wishers took to the comments section and dropped in a bunch of heart emojis gushing about her post.

Mira enjoys a massive fan following. Being an active social media user, she often shares moments and snippets of her daily life, with her travelling, food, fitness, beauty and health videos. She is also a fashion icon and is a huge advocate of home grown brands minimalistic looks.

She married Shahid Kapoor back in 2015. They are one of the most adorable couples in BTown, and have been going strong ever since. They also have two kids Misha and Zain.

Speaking of Shahid Kapoor, the actor is all set make his OTT debut with Farzi. Helmed by Raj and DK, the show will feature Shahid as a con artist. He will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. He will be next seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’. He was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s sports drama film ‘Jersey’ with Mrunal Thakur.

