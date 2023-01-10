Aww! Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter Are The Cutest In Their Latest Funny Video

Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter are up for something fun on Tuesday afternoon. Their quirky banter often steals the limelight on social media and once again Mira Rajput has given fans a sneak peek of their great camaraderie. In a clip shared on her Instagram stories, Mira can be seen recording her glamorous self but what grabs the attention is the funny Ishaan Khatter in the background.

Rajput, who never fails to impress the fashion police with her trendy style, can be seen donning a multi-coloured off-shoulder dress. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter looks dapper in a peppy printed casual shirt matched with black trousers. While a smiling Mira moves to flaunt her different profiles, Khatter opts for crazy impromptu dance moves to accompany her. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Previously on the special occasion of Ishaan’s birthday, Mira Rajput revealed a hilarious secret about the Pippa star. Calling him ‘everyone’s favourite,’ Mira stated, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours." The caption came with a funny still of Mira pushing Ishaan away, while her husband Shahid Kapoor embraces her in a warm hug. Take a look at the photo below:

While promoting his movie Phone Bhoot, Ishaan Khatter told Bollywood Bubble that Mira Rajput is the most complaining member of his family. However, the actor explained that she does it in the cutest way possible. He also lauded his sister-in-law and expressed that he would love to steal more time with her and also steal things from her including, “a lot of her knowledge about very diverse things – Ayurveda, food, cultures, she is very bookish but also knowledgable."

In terms of work, Ishaan last shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. He will next be gearing up for the release of Pippa. Meanwhile, Mira Rajput often hits the headlines for sharing her knowledge about yoga and ayurveda. In addition to this, her short tutorials about makeup and beauty secrets also garner attention.

