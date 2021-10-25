Mira Rajput Celebrates Karwa Chauth at Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s Residence; See Pics

The country observed Karwa Chauth celebrations on Sunday, October 24. The festivities include married women fasting for the long lives of their husbands. Over the years, Bollywood has added glitz and glamour to the festival. The actors celebrate Karwa Chauth in their own unique way. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's house has been one of the popular spots for the celebration. This year, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also made her way to their house in Mumbai to participate in the Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Mira was spotted by the paparazzi outside Anil's Juhu residence on the evening of October 24. And, a number of pictures and videos from inside the puja have also surfaced online. In one of the videos shared by Padmini Kohlapuri, who was also present at the celebrations, Mira was seen seated with other women at Sunita’s home. The ladies were performing the ritual of passing the plates.

Another video gave a glimpse of the spread for the guests. It was an assortment of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes arranged for the meal, which takes place after breaking the fast.

In the last few years, Shilpa Shetty and Bhavna Panday have also been spotted at Sunita’s residence to participate in the Karwa Chauth celebrations. However, this year, while Bhavna observed the festival at her home, Shilpa celebrated Karwa Chauth in Alibag with her mother and her children. Though, Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra was not seen on the trip, the actress did receive a sargi from her in-laws.

Mira, who was enjoying her getaway in the Maldives, just arrived in time to observe the festivities. She was enjoying her trip to the exotic destination with Shahid and their children, Misha and Zain. Mira’s Instagram was flooded with videos and pictures from the trip. She flaunted her toned body and sported some stunning bikini-clad looks.

