Mira Rajput is a 'Beach Bum' in Stunning Pic From Maldives Vacation

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans of the couple were overjoyed recently when they flew to the island nation of Maldives for a vacation. Both Mira and Shahid have been sharing stunning pictures of themselves from their beach vacation. On Monday, Mira sent the internet into a frenzy when she shared a picture of herself in a white bikini. Mira also seems to have the time of her life, since she called herself a ‘beach bum.’

In the picture, Mira could be seen standing on the shore and giving an over-the-shoulder pose for the camera. She captioned the picture, “Beach Bum. Literally haven’t got off it since."

Mira recently amazed her fans by sharing a video of herself doing Yoga on the beach. She wrote, “Yoga doesn’t have to be perfect. It needn’t be a set pattern or a correct number of reps. It’s about connecting with your body, through your body and with nature. And your body doesn’t need to be perfect either. Balance is what I strive for," read an excerpt from the caption.

She also shared some more pretty snaps from her beach vacation. Take a look at the stunning pictures:

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain. On the work front, Shahid will lead the upcoming sports drama, Jersey. He is also shooting for his web debut with Raj and DK.

