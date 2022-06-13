Mira Rajput Is In Dilemma to Pack for ‘Two Weather’, Fan Suggests ‘Shahid Ko Bolo To Pack’

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in B-town. Although Mira is not part of the film industry, she still has a huge fan following. She is active on social media and enjoys a fair share of the limelight. She often seeks suggestions from her fans about little things in life and she is back with another dilemma. Recently, Mira revealed his next vacation plans through an Instagram story and asked fans for some packing advice.

Sharing her confusion about packing for two weather situation and keeping it minimal, Mira wrote, “I hate packing. Tips to pack light between two kinds of weather? Please don’t say roll your clothes."

Advertisement

To this, one of the users gave perfect advice to Mira which made her laugh out loud. The user replied to Mira’s query by saying, “Simple Shahid sir ko bolo packing." She shared the reply on another story with a laughing man GIF.

Advertisement

Mira and Shahid love travelling. Be it going on vacations together or enjoying some solo time, the couple has given us serious travel goals. Now, it seems they are all set to ditch the Mumbai weather and head towards a place which is cooler than the city. Earlier, the couple went to the Maldives and had a dreamy time on the island nation. Not just this, Mira also took a Dubai tour with her old friends whereas Shahid went on a bike trip in Europe with brother Ishaan and friend Kunal Kemmu. They shared many pictures from their time off which made us all want to step out and just have a chill time.

Talking about the professional front, Mira keeps her busy with her social media collaborations and her kids whereas Shahid is all set to appear in the Amazon Prime original titled Farzi. The film also casts Vijay Sethupathi and is helmed by Raj and DK. Apart from this, the actor is also working on the untitled action film with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Source: https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/mira-rajput-doesnt-want-pack-her-clothes-fan-suggests-shahid-kapoor-should-do-it-1141936

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.