Mira Rajput Kapoor Shares Adorable BTS Pics of Shahid Kapoor Playing With Kids

Mira Rajput Kapoor may be described as a complete social media celebrity. Despite not being from the film world, she has carved out her niche. The wife of Shahid Kapoor has a sizable fan base on social media, where she occasionally shares peeks of her life with her husband and their two children, Misha and Zain.

Mira recently shared a handful of photos on social media showing their kids having a good time on the sets of Jersey. She posted a series of Behind-the-Scenes photos on her Instagram stories of her kids playing with Shahid on the sets of his highly awaited film.

Shahid can be seen in the first photo, shared by Mira, wearing a black and grey jacket, olive green slacks, and white shoes while carrying his daughter Misha, who appeared to be jumping. The Kabir Singh actor held his kid in his hands.

In the next image, we see Mira with her kid Zain, who appears to be interested in the cricket equipment placed in front of him.

Recently, Shahid was interviewed on YouTuber Ranvir Allahbadia’s podcast about his relationship with Mira and parenting. He also stated that marriage was the “first major shift" in his life, followed by parenthood.

Asked how he felt when he held his kids, the Kaminey actor said that it was the “best feeling in the world."

The actor also discussed taking a leap with his wife Mira in an arranged marriage, which meant they didn’t know each other very well before consenting to marry. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015.

Meanwhile, Shahid’s much-anticipated film Jersey, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is all set to hit the cinemas on April 22. Alongside Shahid, Dhamaka actor Mrunal Thakur is playing the leading lady.

