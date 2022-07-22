Mira Rajput Leaves Fans Impressed As She Steps Out In Kurta, Oil In Hair: ‘Simple Delhi Girl’

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor made quite some buzz during their extended vacation in Europe. The couple kept their fans updated through frequent glimpses of their escapades to scenic mountains, beaches and gorgeous gardens. The duo spent quite some time in Switzerland with their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor before returning to Mumbai. On Friday, Mira Rajput was snapped by paparazzi in a simple and minimalistic avatar as she exited her car and briefly smiled at the cameras.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, Mira looked elegant dressed a beige kurta and dupatta set with a pair of golden Kolhapuri slippers and had oil in her hair. Her ‘no- makeup’ look won netizens over as they took to the comment section to show their love. While one fan commented, ‘Simple Delhi girl’, someone else wrote, “Classy Lady".

Check the video here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Earlier yesterday, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share an unseen set of pictures from their vacay. In one of the snaps, the couple can be seen recreating the iconic DDLJ scene. One can see Shahid Kapoor’s charm in his all-white ensemble. On the other hand, Mira donned a spectacular purple coloured sweatshirt. She matched her glamorous outfit with white trousers and white sneakers. In another picture, Mira seemed relaxed on her train seats while sporting white coloured oversized shades.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. He is all set to feature in Dinesh Vijan’s next alongside Kriti Sanon. According to a PinkVilla report, “The source told Entertainment Portal PinkVilla,"It’s a unique love story that called for a fresh casting, and that’s when the team unanimously decided on bringing Shahid and Kriti together for the first time. The duo is all excited to commence the journey on this film from October/November this year. Some script reading sessions and workshops will start in September. The talented duo will make for a great on-screen pair."

The movie will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and multiple European countries over a span of 4 to 5 months. Expected to be the biggest love story that Maddock Films has ever produced, the ambitious project would be helmed by a new director

The Kabir Singh actor also has two other projects under his kitty. One being Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial action thriller and the other being Raj & DK’s Farzi for Amazon Prime.

