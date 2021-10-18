Mira Rajput Likes to Go With the Flow While Performing Surya Namaskar on Maldives Beach

It's natural for fitness enthusiasts like Mira Rajput to keep up with their workout routines even while travelling. Currently, she is navigating one of Bollywood’s most favourite holiday spots and tourist pick, Maldives. Accompanied by her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor and their kids, Misha and Zain, the 27-year-old is making the most of the much-needed vacation.

In between getting her sassy pictures clicked, Mira spared some peaceful ‘me time.’ The mother-of-two walked barefoot on the sand by a beach to perform Surya Namaskar. It is therapeutic to watch Mira perform yoga by the beachside surrounded by the beautiful waves and its sound. Dressed in all black athleisure, Mira started her yoga flow routine and felt so energised after that. In a note attached to the post, Mira also shared what yoga means to her. She mentioned how it does not have to be perfect or with a set number of reps. To her yoga is about connecting with nature through the body.

Mira revealed that she strives for balance and likes to figure out her own set of movements. “It’s that connection and intuition that helps one to heal. This was a Surya Namaskar series I did just after sunrise, and I felt so energised. Somewhere, in between inhale and exhale, you’ll find yourself,”she wrote on Instagram.

It has been a treat for fans to find regular updates from Mira’s Maldives diaries on her timeline. Here is a picture of Mira in which she made a special request for the sun. She posted a gorgeous sun-kissed photo and captioned it, “Kiss me more.”

Take a look at beach bum, Mira who got stunning tanned in the island destination.

Mira has a massive fan following on social media, thanks to her insightful posts and tips related to a healthy lifestyle, diet and skincare.

