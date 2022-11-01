Mira Rajput Posts Hilarious Birthday Wish for Ishaan Khatter, Fans are Loving Their Bond

Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on November 1. The son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, he made his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, which starred his brother Shahid Kapoor. However, his first major breakthrough came with the romantic drama Dhadak, and he has since starred in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy and other films like Beyond The Clouds and Khaali Peeli. To mark this joyful occasion, Mira Rajput, who enjoys quite a camaraderie with brother-in-law Ishaan, shared a fun picture along with a funny birthday note.

On Tuesday, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share a snap that shows her pushing Ishaan away. Her husband Shahid Kapoor, sporting a trendy green T-shirt is seen holding Mira and smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. The caption read, “We have 2 kids that sleep in their own beds but one who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons #everyonesfavourite."

Reacting to the hilarious social media post, several fans swarmed the comment section with some zany responses. One of them wrote, “Mera Banda Mara Sanam". Another one commented, “Caption game strong". Someone also said, “In love with this beautiful bond(heart emojis)".

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter is gearing up for the much awaited horror comedy Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and penned by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film, Phone Bhoot, is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment. The movie is all set to release on November 4, 2022.

In the trailer of the film that was released recently, Katrina Kaif appears to be a ghost with a mission for Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who seem to be the desi equivalent of Ghostbusters. She wants them to eliminate a spooky Jackie Shroff or “Aatma Ram" and she gives them the task of doing so.

