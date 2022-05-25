Mira Rajput Quips 'Laddoo Bhi Nahi Khilaye' As She Takes A Ride With Ishaan Khatter in His New Car| Pic

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput went out for a ride with his brother Ishaan Khatter on Wednesday. The star wife who is an avid social media user shared a glimpse from their ride together. What caught our attention is Mira’s caption to the photo, as she quipped that Ishaan didn’t even treat her to laddoos, on account of buying a new car.

In the picture posted by Mira on her Instagram Stories, we Ishaan and her sitting inside a car. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “New car (car emoji). Laddoo bhi nahi khilaya (You didn’t even gave me any sweets) Please don’t give me healthy energy bites."

For the unversed, Mira recently returned from her Dubai trip, while Ishaan was holidaying in Europe last week with Shahid, Kunal Kemmu and their friends.

Well, this isn’t the first time when Mira and Ishaan have shared pictures posing with each other. Last month, Ishaan shared a video of Mira, in which she was seen laughing while eating an ice cream. Ishaan, who recorded the video, can also be seen holding an ice-cream in his hand. He captioned the video, “We ate an ice cream sandwich or 6."

Last year, on Ishaan’s birthday, Mira shared a picture of him and captioned it, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved") Always be happy and keep the kids busy."

For the unversed, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut as a child artist with Shahid Kapoor’s film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! In 2018 he made his debut as a lead character in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. The film also starred Malavika Mohanan. He was later seen in films such as Dhadak and Khaali Peeli. He will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh’s film Phone Bhooth, which will also star actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Jackie Shroff. He also has Raja Menon’s film Pippa in the pipeline, which will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.

