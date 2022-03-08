Mira Rajput Reveals Kids Misha and Zain's Wardrobe Planning For Sanah Kapur's Wedding Festivities

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapur tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mayank Pahwa in an intimate ceremony in Mahabaleshwar on March 2. While Sanah is the daughter of Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak, Mayank is the son of actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. The wedding was a close-knit affair, which was attended by family members and friends. Shahid along with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain attended the wedding. The power couple shared beautiful glimpses from the wedding on their social media handles. More than Shahid and Mira, their little ones were quite excited to witness their ‘first-ever’ Shaadi. Well, Mira had everything in control. In an Instagram post, Mira shared how particular she was about their outfits.

Mira posted a boomerang video of Misha and Zain while explaining all that her kids wore at their aunt’s wedding functions. The clip featured Misha and Zain twinning in white and sitting on a swing, with their back towards the camera. Mira captioned the video, “Kudrat ke nazare" and went on to share that all she was thinking about was the stuff they would eat and drink away literally like kids in a candy store and be utterly spoiled by the entire family. “But what was more time-consuming was getting their outfits done almost overnight, to size, to match and with backups in case of an itchy sleeve meltdown," she added.

She shared that for Dhol, Zain and Misha wore matching Kurta pyjama and Sharara set, and the matching rubber bands were a surprise touch. For the Mehendi and Sangeet, they wore powder blue gota sharara set and matching chikan Nehru jacket over the kurta pyjama. Finally, for the wedding, Misha opted for a lehenga that had delicate embroidery and carried a matching potli, while Zain was seen twinning with his father Shahid in a Kurta and breeches.

