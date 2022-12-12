Mira Rajput Shares Photo Of Her Evening Snacks, Invites ‘Mummy’ Alia Bhatt For Tea

YouTuber and content creator Mira Rajput is pretty active on social media. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing pictures and videos from her everyday life. Recently, Mira dropped a photo of her evening snacks, which included a traditional Gujarati delicacy undhiyu and a cup of tea. Sharing the picture, she also proclaimed her love for this Gujarati dish.

In the caption, Mira wrote: “Undhiyu for life. I’m pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life."

Advertisement

Seeing her post, new mommy Alia Bhatt couldn’t stop herself from dropping a comment. The actress wrote: “I want that cuppa tea," with a tea and saucer emoji. Replying to this, Mira replied, “Mummy it’s time for you to cross the sea link."

Apart from Alia, many Instagram users praised Mira’s choice of food. One of the users stated “Undhiyu for life. I become one, gujju." While another one wrote, “Gujju food is the best! Loving the view."

In October, Mira and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor moved into their new lavish apartment in a swanky Worli high-rise. Earlier, Alia and Shahid shared screens in the films Shaandaar 2015 and Udta Punjab 2016.

Advertisement

On the work front, Mira is a content creator. She launched her own YouTube channel in 2021, where she shares her beauty and home décor tips, along with food recommendations and travel insights. She also invites guests from different professional grounds to speak on interesting topics. Sometimes, hubby Shahid also makes special appearances in her videos.

On the other hand, Shahid was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015. The couple are parents to Misha and Zain, who were born in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Read all the Latest Movies News here