Mira Rajput Shares 'Real BTS' Picture With 'Mr K' Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut Farzi’s trailer was released on Friday and it immediately took the Internet by storm. Along with Sahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, and the film’s directors Raj and DK were seen at the trailer launch. However, among others, Shahid was also accompanied by his wife Mira Rajput backstage at the event.

Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture with her followers. In the photo, she was seen standing in a dressing room along with her husband. The duo was seen glued to a cell phone, hinting they were watching the Farzi trailer. While Shahid was seen sitting on the chair, Mira stood beside him casually wrapping her hand around his shoulder. “Currently watching Mr K, beside Mr K," she wrote in the caption and added the hashtag real BTS.

Soon after Mira Rajput posted the picture, fans started flooding the comments section. While some adored the couple, others reacted to the trailer. One user wrote, “Farzi ka trailer kitna trippy hai Mr K ka…he is going to nail it." Even rapper Badshah and fashion designer Kunal Rawal dropped red heart icons.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut with Farzi, which is directed and written by Raj and DK. This episodic series is an action-packed crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a con man who wants to become wealthy by creating fake money. But the tables turn when a ferocious task force officer joins the action and decides to pursue the cunning underdog. Farzi is the first collaboration between Raj-DK and Shahid Kapoor.

During the trailer launch of Farzi on Friday, Shahid Kapoor shared, “We started talking about the show (Farzi) even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option. They had initially called me for a film. And then, I asked if there was a show happening because I was keen on working with them especially after watching ‘The Family Man 1 and 2’".

Farzi will stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here