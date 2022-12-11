Mira Rajput Slaps Ishaan Khatter In Hilarious Dil Chahta Hai Inspired Video With Shahid Kapoor, Watch

Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Mora Rajput share a wholesome bond that cannot be compared with the camaraderie of any other celebrities. When the three of them are together, it’s bound to be a fun time filled with laughter, memorable banter, and priceless moments and that is evident from their frequent social media posts. Following that trajectory, the trio recreated an iconic scene from Dil Chahta Hai.

On Sunday, the Kabir Singh actor took to his Instagram handle to share a hilarious video that featured Ishaan Khatter and Mora Rajput enacting some popular dialogues from Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna’s film. While Ishaan flaunted a grey T-shirt, Shahid Kapoor looked dashing in a white tee and lowers. Meanwhile, Mira rocked a comfy sweater.

In one of the segments, Mira even slaps Ishaan and the three of them instantly burst into laughter. The reel also had a montage of pictures at the end where Shahid, Mira, and Ishaan strike different poses to the tune of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. The Jab We Met actor wrote in the caption, “Dil kya chahta hai?! (With a slap emoji)".

Reacting to the funny video, Kriti Sanon said, “Crack!!! (adding with a laughing crying emoji)". Raashii Khanna said, “So cute you guys!!" Meanwhile, a fan wrote, “I’m watching this on loop. I can’t control my laugh. Bicharaa mera banda." Another one commented, “The best thing was that wadaa waoo waoo". Someone also said, “Ok! Can you tell me the procedure to enroll myself in your dream team???" A fan also stated, “Petition to cast these guys in Dil Kya Chahta Hai(heart emojis)".

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to feature in Raj & DK’s upcoming web series Farzi. It would mark his OTT debut, and would also star South superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna. As for Ishaan Khatter, he was recently seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. Now he is all set to feature in a war drama titled Pippa.

