Mira Rajput Trolled for Wearing Hot Pants at Airport, Netizens Say 'Wah Kya Zamana Aa Gaya Hai'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who were vacationing in the Maldives with their children Misha and Zain, recently returned to the city. The family was snapped at the Mumbai airport. In the pictures and videos, Mira was seen holding Misha’s hand while Shahid had held Zain in his arms. However, what grabbed netizens attention was Mira’s hot pants.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of the family with the caption, “#shahidkapoor family ‍‍‍❤️ snapped at Mumbai airport." Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, “yahi log log generation खराब करते है." “Do all these stars travel only in these type of clothes," asked another. “Pagal ho gyi ye Shahid ki mira , jane kya pheni h ..smjh ni aa rha," commented another user.

Earlier, when Mira was seen wearing a sleeveless top with a satin skirt. Her attire didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who trolled the mother of two for her “inappropriate" dressing for a yoga session. A user wrote, “That skirt is very unflattering! She looks better than this." Another said, “Who dresses like this for yoga? Mira, at least dress right for the occasion."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain. On the work front, Shahid shooting for his web debut with Raj and DK.

