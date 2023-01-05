Mira Rajput Walks Through Nature, Gorges Konkani Thali, Does Water Stunt in Her Travel Diaries, Watch

Mira Rajput and her social media posts are an absolute delight for her fans as she has a penchant for sharing glimpses from her life and her bond with husband and actor Shahid Kapoor and kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. While the glamorous family had a gala time on their recent trip to Goa, the star wife and social media influencer had shared some memorable moments from her getaway to Konkan heartlands.

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures and videos from her fun outing. It consisted of clips of Mira jumping in the pool by spinning around, waddling through the waterfalls, videos of high-soaring trees in the middle of the Jungle and snaps showcasing her enjoying Coconut water, scenic views of the Konkan hills and lip-smacking image of a traditional Konkani Thali. She captioned the post, “A Goan Escape… In order of adventure…1. A Konkan Thali 2. The most serene forest retreat with lip-smackingly good food and warm service @thepostcardhideaway 3-4. Going coconuts at the Spice Farm 5-8. A trek to the Netravali waterfalls with the entire gang and two adventurous monkeys 9. Swipe to see. Sums it up."

Several fans were enthralled by the pictures and videos Mira Rajput posted. One of them commented, “Your travel diaries and recommended stays/hotels are awesome. Please keep them coming!!" Another one wrote, “Virgo and nature lover goes hand in hand". Someone else said, “Nice water stunt ma’am!" A fan stated,"Bhajiya Poori with Chutney! Aahaa! Winter mahaul". Another fan commented, “Wow! That’s tempting and delightful! Enjoy!"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple is also the proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

