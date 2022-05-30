Mirzapur Star Divyendu Sharma's Adorable Love Story Is Major Goals

Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma is quite popular in the industry and among fans as Munna Bhaiyya — his character in Mirzapur. His wife Akanksha Sharma is not an actor but no less than a diva. Akanksha was his girlfriend for a long time before they got married.

According to reports, Divyendu stated in an interview that Akanksha was one of his closest friends in college. “We were just best friends for 6-7 years until we fell in love with each other. Soon after making my Bollywood debut in 2011 with Pyaar ka Panchnama, we got married," he said

Further, he mentioned, “I realized how much I had missed her in Mumbai. I liked her from the beginning, but could not dare say. The only reason was that I was afraid of losing my friendship with her. I used to appreciate her a lot too."

Divyendu frequently posts photos with his wife Akanksha on social media. On Akanksha’s birthday in December of last year, Divyendu shared a few pictures wherein the duo had beautiful chemistry.

For those of you who don’t know, Akanksha is a jewellery designer but she stays away from the industry.

The actor has appeared in many films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Toilet Ek Prem Katha. But he got tremendous popularity from the web series, Mirzapur. The character played by him as Munna Bhaiya gained massive popularity.

Ever since Munna Bhaiya died in Mirzapur 2, fans have been speculating about his comeback. Some are expecting his return from the dead like Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, who was resurrected in time for a showdown, in HBO’s popular series Game of Thrones.

Due to his ability to create a tonal balance that allows him to dip in and out of villainous characters, Divyenndu’s performance as the emotionally volatile Munna bhaiyya has been a fan favourite among the audience. Divyenndu, on the other hand, claims that he does not like to pass judgment on his characters.

