Mismatched 2 Release Date Announced, Rohit Saraf- Prajakta Koli to Now Explore Changing Relationship; Watch

In the past couple of years, OTT media has expanded exponentially. Creators and makers have been churning out content and your average human has plenty to pick from. Of course this also means that there’s a lot of content that is mediocre at best or gets glazed over. And if something does manage to outshine others, in a stream of newer content it is easily forgotten. But in rare moments we find a handful of shows that really strike a chord with the audience. Ones that are made viral and drawn inspiration from. Mismatched is one such gem of a show.

The first season featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha etc aired in November of 2020 and all of the Indian youth was hooked. India got its national crush, the dreamy Rohit Saraf and we couldn’t have asked for more. The actor stole hearts with his performance as Rishi and was immediately christened with the title of ‘Nation’s crush’. His comforting presence and romantic smile left the audience wanting more of the dreamboat of an actor. Finally, after nearly 2 years of wait, Mismatched season 2 is officially slated for release and the fans are celebrating.

Speaking of the same, lead actor Rohit Saraf said, “I’m so happy that we are finally announcing the dates. Shooting season 1 was fun but shooting season 2 was much more meaningful for me because I knew how much the audience wanted it. These last 2 years, mismatched has received a lot of love so I am very excited for the fans to see season 2."

Season 2 of Mismatched season 2 featuring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Ranvijay Sinha, Vidya Malavade and others is slated to release on 14th October 2022. Rohit Saraf is currently promoting his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha.

