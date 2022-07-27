Miss India 2022 Sini Shetty Reveals She Wants To Work With Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is stealing the hearts of the audience pan-India and has been in the headlines for being loved by many. And, now, the actor has found a fan in Sini Shetty, who was recently crowned Miss India 2022. The 21-year-old has also revealed that she wants to pursue acting.

In a recent interview, Sini revealed that her favourite actor in the industry is Vijay Deverakonda. Miss India 2022 stated that it is her dream to work with Vijay. Sini has also mentioned that if she gets a chance to make her debut with the Arjun Reddy actor in the industry, she will definitely work with him.

This is not the first time celebrities have talked about Vijay. Earlier in the last episode of the chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor talked about Vijay and called him a “slice of cheese.’ Karan even asked the Kedarnath actress whom she would like to date. Though Sara took her precious time to answer and named ‘Vijay Deverakonda’.

On the work front, Vijay has left no stone unturned in promoting his upcoming film Liger. The trailer of the film has been dropped by the makers last week. The trailer not only left the movie buffs in awe but also garnered praise from the critics. After the success of the trailer, recently celebrated by Vijay along with actor turned producer Charmme Kaur with champagne.

Apart from Vijay, who is playing the protagonist in the sports drama, the film also features Ananya Panday as the lady love. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson are also featured in pivotal roles.

Liger is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur in collaboration with Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under the banners Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, respectively. The cinematography is done by Vishnu Sarma.

Liger is all set for its big screen premiere on August 25, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

