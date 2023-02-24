Sneha Shukla is a popular name in the modelling world. She gained recognition after winning Miss Natural Beauty Season 3 title in 2022. However, many will be surprised to know that Sneha Shukla is a mother of two children. Her children are 11 and five years old. After the birth of her two children, Sneha gained more than 80 kg. But as she is in the modeling world, she managed to lose weight by exercising, doing yoga, and following a healthy diet routine. Now, 32-year-old Sneha has reduced her weight to 51 kg.

However, in a recent conversation with News18, Sneha shared her weight loss journey. Sneha said that she got inspiration from Sushmita Sen. She said, “As a child, I saw Sushmita Sen winning the title of Miss Universe on TV and in newspapers, after which I asked my mother which crown it was. Then my mother told me all about it. Since then I had set a goal to win such a crown. I got success in this for the first time in 2006 when I won the title of Miss Varanasi."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sneha tied the wedding knot with Manish Shukla, who works in the Indian Air Force. Due to her husband’s posting, she lived in several cities in the country. But she always prioritised her modeling career. Sneha also shared that her husband Manish Shukla gave her wings for her dreams and after the birth of her second child, he asked her to resume her modeling career.

Sneha said that now her dream and goal were to win Mrs World and Mrs India. She already has started preparing for it. She is originally from Varanasi and is currently working as an HR officer in a private company.

This story of Sneha Shukla is an inspiration for many. While maintaining her job to take care of her two children, she pursued her passion and continued modeling. Now she wants to win two beauty awards at the global level. Sneha is an example of a true work-life balance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here