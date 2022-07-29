'Miss Seeing You': Marathi Actors Sayali Sanjeev, Nitish Chavan's Video is Viral

Marathi stars Sayali Sanjeev and Nitish Chavan are quite active on social media and keep posting their latest pictures and videos. A reel of the couple has surfaced on the internet where they were seen romancing on the screen to the song Tula Pahun. This reel has garnered people’s attention.

The caption of the video says, “I miss seeing you." It has received over 30,000 views already. The comments section was filled with all love and heart emojis.

They recreated their own album’s song, which was released on July 21 on YouTube. The song was loved by everyone and it has received over 30 lakh views. Fans could not resist themselves and poured love on the song in the comments section.

One of the fans commented, “Very beautiful song. The singer has sung the song in the typical Marathi rural version." One more said, “Amazing amazing beautiful amazing singing!"

On the other work front, the 68th National Award was announced a few days ago. The Marathi film Goshta Eka Paithanichi won the best film award this year. The lead role in this film was played by actress Sayali Sanjeev.

The entire team started wishing each other well as soon as the award for this movie was announced. Actors like Suvrat Joshi, Shashank Ketkar, Milind Gunaji, Mrinal Kulkarni and some more appeared in important roles in the film. The film was produced by Akshay Bardapurkar and Abhayanand Singh.

