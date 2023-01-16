Miss Thailand's Attire at Miss Universe Pageant Draws Comparison With Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed’s quirky outfits and unconventional fashion sense keep her in the spotlight all the time. Being lauded as much as she is trolled on the internet, her bold outfits are sometimes deemed offensive. BJP leader Chitra Wagh who recently said that Urfi should be arrested for ‘indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai’. After a heated exchange of words in the form of statements given to the media, Uorfi has lodged a complaint against Chitra, citing criminal intimidation.

While this ongoing tussle between the two women is keeping Urfi in the news, she is now going viral for a very different reason. On January 15, the winner of “Miss Universe 2022" was disclosed. This time, American R Bonnie Gabriel has taken home the title of “Miss Universe." This event drew in a total of 84 participants. Divita Rai, who represented India, did not find a place among the top 5. On the other hand, a video of Urfi Javed quickly became the buzz of social media as soon as the winner was announced.

During the pageant, Miss Thailand Anna Suengam Aim wore an attire made from waste materials, something which Urfi Javed did last year. She had made a dress from Cold drink can caps. Miss Thailand Anna Angham became an internet sensation as soon as she shared her photos on her social networking site Instagram account and users started comparing her dress with that of Urfi Javed.

“This gown was inspired by the familiar surroundings of my childhood. Growing up with garbage collector parents, my life as a child was among piles of garbage and recyclables. This unique gown was purposefully tailored-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the ‘Can Tab’ to present to the UNIVERSE that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty," wrote Anna Suengam in her post.

