'Miss to a Mrs': Naagin Fame Sayantani Ghosh Marries Boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari

The wedding season is in full swing in the Hindi entertainment industry. From Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa to ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ fame Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, many stars have started their new life. Now, Naagin fame Sayantani Ghosh has married her boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in Kolkata. She tied the knot with Anugrah at an intimate and private ceremony. Their family and close friends were present at their wedding. The pictures from the function are also doing rounds on social media.

Sayantani has shared a few photographs on Instagram. At her wedding, she was dressed in a red Banarasi saree while Anugrah wore a dhoti and embroidered kurta.

“And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs," she captioned her post while sharing the pictures.

Sayantani has also shared a few pictures from her engagement ceremony. Her engagement ring can be seen in the pictures. The Haldi ceremony before the marriage was held at her residence on Sunday morning.

Her fans congratulated her for getting married and extended her wishes for a happy married life.

The actor had already made it clear that their wedding would be a private and simple ceremony. While talking about her marriage, Sayantani had said, “We are not a showy couple. Our things are private. Our journey has also been very simple, so our marriage will also be very simple."

Sayantani married Anugrah after dating him for over six years. She frequently shares pictures with Anugrah on social media.

On the work front, Sayantani Ghosh was seen in the TV show Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also featured in shows like Sanjivani 2, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Sasural Simar Ka, Qubool Hai and Santoshi Maa.

She appeared as a contestant in TV reality shows Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye 6 and Dare 2 Dance.

