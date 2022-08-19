Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu To Grace The Daily Show With Trevor Noah - Are You Excited?

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday with just one Instagram post. The official page of the Miss Universe shared pictures of Harnaaz from the set of the popular chat show - The Daily Show in Manhattan, New York.

In the first picture, the beauty queen can be seen holding a cloth bag with ‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ written on it. As you swipe to the second photo on the carousel, the model can be seen glamming up for her appearance on the show, and in the final photo, she can be seen posing with Trevor himself. The post was captioned, “Catch Harnaaz Sandhu tonight at 11 pm ET/PT on The Daily Show".

President of Miss Universe, Paula Shugart, took to her Instagram and shared the news with a caption, “Tune in tonight as Harnaaz sits down (or stands up?) with Trevor Noah."

Known for her fashionable sartorial choices, Harnaaz Sandhu donned a sexy and bright red corset bodycon dress for the occasion from the shelves of clothing label Wight Elephant Boutique. The dress has a drop-shoulder and pleated neckline, corseted front that accentuates her curves, and an asymmetrical hem. Harnaaz opted for minimal accessories that included a sleek bracelet, and silver heels. She opted for center-parted open hair. For makeup, she chose smokey eye shadow, winger eyeliner, kohled-eyes, glossy nude lip color and blushed cheeks.

Soon after the announcement, her fans flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “Oh my God, this is so cool." Another person commented, “Omg! Yes queen." A third comment read, “Will definitely be watching". Netizens also dropped heart and fire emoticons to express their delight and excitement.

Harnaaz Sandhu gained the love of millions across the globe after winning the Miss Universe title in Israel in December 2021.

