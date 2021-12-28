Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Would 'Love' To Be Cast in Priyanka Chopra's Biopic: She Has Inspired Me

Harnaaz Sandhu is on cloud nine after being crowned Miss Universe 2021 after a 21-year wait. Since her historic win, the model/actor has publicly praised Priyanka Chopra, whom she calls an inspiration. In a recent interview, Harnaaz stated that she would like to feature in a biopic based on the life of Desi Girl because she has inspired her throughout her journey. She further said that Priyanka ‘will keep inspiring millions’ just like herself.

Miss Universe 2021 was requested to pick a celebrity whose biopic she would like to star in during an interview with Bollywood Hungama. The diva took PeeCee’s name without hesitation and stated that the actress’ journey has always inspired her. In the context of inspiration for the pageant, Harnaaz previously told ETimes, “I got inspiration from Lara Dutta, Sushmita Sen and Priyanka Chopra, through them I realised that I want to inspire people the way they have been doing."

After her win, Harnaaz was showered with love and wishes from all over the world, including former Miss World PeeCee and former Miss Universes Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta. Priyanka applauded and congratulated Sandhu on Twitter after her historic win at Miss Universe 2021, writing, “And the new Miss Universe is… Miss India. Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 … bringing the crown home after 21 years!"

“I was very excited about it," Priyanka told Fox5 after Harnaaz won Miss Universe 2021. “Lara Dutta was India’s last Miss Universe in the year 2000. That was also the year I won Miss World. She (Harnaaz) has won the crown after 21 years, and she is 21 years old, so she was born in the same year that I won Miss World. I’m excited for her, and I hope this is just the beginning of an incredible journey. She’s obviously very smart and beautiful, and I’m very excited for her."

For the unversed, Harnaaz Sandhu, who proudly hails from Punjab, represented India at the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant, which was held in Eilat, Israel, and won the title 21 years after Lara Dutta did in 2000. Sushmita Sen previously held the same title in 1994.

