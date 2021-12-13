Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's Mother Ruby Sandhu's Reaction on Her Win Will Melt Your Heart

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu undoubtedly made her nation proud by winning the Miss Universe 2021 title after 21 long years. The third titleholder from India, following Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, was crowned at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel on Monday. After her win, ETimes reached out to the 21-year-old model’s mother Ruby Sandhu who expressed her pride and happiness at her daughter’s win.

She told the publication, “Right now, I am super excited and cannot express my feelings. I’m getting goosebumps after her massive win. You can say yeh sab ek maa ki feelings hai. Sandhu did not watch the ceremony as she was constantly praying in the Gurudwara. “I was only praying that Harnaaz should win the crown and had told God that I will only go home if my daughter wins. My kids were updating me constantly. When she reached the Top 3, I got very emotional. When Harnaaz won, I was literally crying like a baby and my tears welled up in my mask. I am thankful to God for this win. I don’t know how to express my happiness. At the Gurudwara people were looking at me as I was constantly saying ‘Thank you babaji’. I had a 20-minute drive home from the Gurudwara and I don’t remember the journey back," she expressed.

She also said what she is going to do when her daughter returned home. She said she would hug her tightly and is going to feed her makki-di roti as she has been missing that a lot.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third. During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

