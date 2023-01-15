Harnaaz Sandhu Pays Tribute to Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, Trips During Final Walk as Miss Universe

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu took her final walk as Miss Universe at the ceremony in Louisiana on January 14, before passing on the crown to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel. Harnaaz won the pageant and brought back the crown to India 21 years after Lara Dutta won it in 2000. The gown she wore for her last walk at the 71st Miss Universe pageant was a tribute to her predecessors - former Miss Universes Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen. Sushmita made the country proud by winning the crown for the first time for India in 1994.

Harnaaz’s black and white gown, designed by Saisha Shinde, had huge blow-ups of faces of Lara and Sushmita from their winning moments. She proudly flaunted them as she sashayed down the ramp during her final walk. She almost tripped at one point, but kept up her composure and continued with the walk.

Advertisement

Saisha shared photos and videos of the gown sharing how the gown brought together “Our trio of pride" Sushmita, Lara and Harnaaz.

The designer also said that it was an honour to make the gown for Harnaaz for her final walk as Miss Universe, as her journey has not been an easy one.

Advertisement

The 71st Miss Universe pageant was held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States on January 14. Contestants from over 84 countries participated and competed at this year’s pageant. Reigning queen, India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, crowned Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel as she won the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

While Miss Venezuela was the first runner up, Miss Dominican Republic was crowned as the second runner up. India’s Divita Rai made it to the top 16 but she couldn’t go further.

Read all the Latest Movies News here