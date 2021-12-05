Miss Universe Pageant Beauties Have Fun in Bikinis in Israel Ahead of Finals, See Stunning Pics

Miss Universe hopefuls had a fun day at the Israel’s Dead Sea ahead of the finals that are coming up next week. They were granted special permission to enter the country despite travel ban due to the detection of Omicron Covid variant in various countries across the world.

Beauty queens from some 80 countries will take part in preliminary rounds this week ahead of the live final in Eilat on December 12. Meanwhile, on Saturday Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering the country, lengthen quarantines for citizens and residents returning from abroad and reinstate controversial cellphone surveillance designed to track infections.

However the Miss Universe contestants were granted waivers to be able to enter the country without any need to quarantine. The beautiful ladies slipped into their bikinis and had fun at the Dead Sea in the country. They floated in the water and rubbed some sand on their flawless skins.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov suggested the beauty queens might be subject to PCR tests every 48 hours, although it is not clear if the scheme went ahead. Announcing the decision to grant Miss Universe contestants waivers, Razvozov said, “This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, an event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," he told reporters before the weekly cabinet meeting, reported Daily Mail.

