Miss World 2021 Winner Is Karolina Bielawska From Poland, Indian-American Shree Saini 1st Runner-Up

Karolina Bielawska From Poland was announced as the winner of Miss World 2021. The international beauty pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) at Coca-Cola Music Hall - Puerto Rico after it was delayed due to Covid-19. Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States was announced as the first Runner Up while Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire was the second runner-up.

“Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire," the official Miss World handle tweeted. Manasa Varanasi represented India at Miss World 2021 and advanced to the Top 13 spot but couldn’t make the Top 6 cut.

This year marked the pageant’s 70th edition of Miss World. Reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica passed on the crown to Karolina Bielawska. She was also seen performing at ‘The Prayer’, to show her support for Ukraine amid their war against Russia. Sharing a picture of the performance on Twitter, the Miss World handle wrote, “Our current Miss World Toni-Ann Singh performs The Prayer as we light candles around the world to stand with Ukraine. Not a dry eye in the arena #mwcandlesforukraine."

Who is Karolina Bielawska?

According to Miss World Organisation, Karolina is a business student who has a bachelor’s degree in management. She is currently pursuing her masters’ degree and is also a model. She aims to become a TV Host and motivational speaker. Travelling is her passion while she enjoys swimming and scuba diving. Karolina is also very passionate about voluntary work and constantly supports the homeless.

Who is Shree Saini?

According to The Tribune, Saini was born in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, in 1996 and moved to the US when she was five years old. “At Miss World, I believe I am not only representing myself but I am also representing 333 million Americans and 3.5 billion Indians, including Indians outside of India," she told the publication back in December. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, Saini currently works as a business manager at her father’s company and as a keynote speaker.

