Missing the Wind in My Hair': Sara Ali Khan Wants Another Maldives Vacation

Looks like actor Sara Ali Khan is not yet over her Maldives vacation. Her latest Instagram post depicts her love for the popular holiday destination. Sara writes in the caption that she is missing the wind of Maldives in her hair. The actress is “terribly missing her sun-kissed face and messy hair" amid the fun environment of Maldives, she writes further.

Sara concludes her post by describing how she had chilled without care amid the great sunrise and sunset vibes. The video she posted starts on television and then zooms in on the actor enjoying it with her friends. Sara is seen having a beautiful time cycling, meditating and swimming with her friends. Sara is oozing oomph in a pink and orange outfit.

The actor recently visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple with her mother Amrita Singh. Sara posted photos with her mother writing the caption, “Maa aur Mahakal". Sara poses with her mother for the camera with scenic beauty in the background. The mother-daughter duo was seen hugging each other lovingly in the third photograph. Sara looks charming in a simple yet elegant look in the last snap.

On the work front, Sara is shooting for Luka Chuppi 2 with Vicky Kaushal in Madhya Pradesh. She took some time from the shoot and visited the temple.

The actor was last seen in Atrangi Re and left the audience impressed with her performance. Sara was quite appreciated in her act as a young orphan girl Rinku from Bihar who has learned to fight for what she wants. Rinku is forced to marry a doctor S. Vishwanath Iyer, who was abducted. People were able to relate to the character of Rinku enacted by Sara and felt as if she was made for that role.

