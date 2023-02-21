Missing: Waiting For Storm Reid Film To Drop? Countdown To Its Release With These Movies

Five years after Searching impressed audiences and critics, the team behind the film is preparing to drop their new thriller film titled Missing. Starring Storm Reid, Joaquim de Almeida, Amy Landecker, Daniel Henney, and Nia Long, the film is directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson and has been produced by Bazelevs, a Search Party production, and presented by Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films and Screen Gems.

The trailers and posters have hinted that Missing will revolve around a mother-and-daughter duo. The official description reads: “When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s (Storm Reid) search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. Before long, her digital sleuthing leads her down a twisting rabbit hole of secrets and lies."

If you are excited about the film’s release (like us) and don’t know how to countdown to the film’s release, we’ve got you a few films that you could watch to prepare for Missing. Check it out below:

Lost:

Released last week, Lost revolves around a young crime reporter (played by Yami Gautam) who is following track of a sudden disappearance of a young theatre artist. While the film focuses on the lost person, the film also metaphorically brings a lot of ‘other’ things lost in society.

Kahani:

The Vidya Balan masterpiece stands to be one of the best films revolving around a missing person. A pregnant Vidya is on a hunt for her missing husband but as the film, unfolds, there is more to this pregnant woman.

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo:

Released in 2011, this classic is based on the book of the same name penned by Swedish writer Stieg Larsson. If you haven’t seen it, you should give it a shot! It stars Daniel Craig as journalist Mikael Blomkvist involved in the investigation of Blomkvist’s case, hunting a girl from a wealthy family who disappeared 40 years ago. The film is known for its brilliant performances and visuals.

Gone Baby Gone:

This 2007 release is another impressive film. Directed by Ben Affleck and starring Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan in the lead, the film focuses on two Boston private investigators who are looking for a young girl kidnapped from her apartment. The film’s performances were not only praised by viewers but it was also recognised at several awards show, with the film bagging a Best Supporting Actress Award nomination for Amy Ryan at the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Award.

