Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1 Teaser: Tom Cruise's Death-Defying Bike Stunt Steals the Show

Tom Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, and the teaser for the seventh installment in the popular action franchise dropped late Monday night.

The trailer begins with Kittridge telling Hunt, “Your days of fighting for the so-called ‘Greater Good’ are over. This is our chance to control the truth. The concepts of right and wrong, for everyone for centuries to come. You’re fighting to save an idea that doesn’t exist. It never did. You need to pick a side." The message comes as action breaks out on screen, from car chases to fighting atop an ill-fated train.

The trailer gives an even close look at Cruise’s death-defying motorbike stunt scene which the actor was photographed filming in 2020. In the trailer, we see Cruise pull off the breathtaking sequence as he drives the motorcycle straight off a cliff and appears to skydive to the bottom. Check out the trailer here:

Advertisement

The film includes regulars like Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. Vanessa Kirby is also returning after her role in Mission: Impossible Fallout. Henry Czerny is coming back too as Kittridge. He was seen in the original Mission: Impossible back in 1999.

Along with all those returning members, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One will also feature Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Part 2), Shea Whigham (American Hustle), Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), and Mark Gatiss (Sherlock).

Both Parts of Dead Reckoning are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed Rogue Nation and Fallout in the series. McQuarrie has also collaborated with Cruise on other movies like Edge of Tomorrow and Jack Reacher. The film will arrive in cinemas in 2023.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.