Mission Majnu Review: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna Shoulder Lukewarm Spy Film

In the second half of Mission Majnu, a surma-smeared Sidharth Malhotra balances himself in between two coaches of the Samjhauta Express and concocts the perfect plan to shake the Pakistani police off his back. He suddenly remembers that he has an empty polythene bag in his pocket and fills it up with air. While it looks like a strange activity to do while trying to run away from the bullet rain behind him, it is not until he dives into the river that you realise that he was using the ‘bag of air’ to help him breathe once he hits rock bottom. That scene blew my mind, and not in a good way. It was just one of the many silly scenes that the film has.

Mission Majnu is ‘inspired by true events’ and revolves around a RAW agent Amandeep Ajitpal Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) who poses as Tariq Ali in Pakistan. He lands himself on a mission to find out if Pakistan is allegedly making nuclear bombs secretly to attack India following the defeat in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He is shown to be a skilled and intelligent agent who is quick on his feet. While his mission is his priority, he falls in love and married a visually challenged Pakistani girl named Nasreen, played by Rashmika Mandanna. The film follows his journey of uncovering one of the biggest operations and balancing his love for Nasreen.

The film features events from the 1970s and 80s, including the political climate of both countries while including alleged details of the covert operation performed to unravel the nuclear plant at Kahuta. Although the setup of the film features true events, Sidharth had confirmed that he was playing a fictitious RAW agent. Tariq aka Amandeep is living with the tag of a ‘traitor’s son’ but he loves his country so much that he risks his life without thinking twice.

Much like his role in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra’s Tariq aka Amandeep is not your typical loud patriot who screams his love for the country. Sidharth maintains the subtleness and charm from his previous patriotic film but adds a lot more action in Mission Majnu. The actor appears to enjoy the action scenes he’s performing for the film. It does push him into a new space, something that we will hopefully get to see more of in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Rashmika Mandanna, as always, charms you with her screen presence. Having already played a Pakistani girl in Sita Ramam, Mission Majnu gives her an opportunity to give a different spin to the Pakistani role and she excels!

However, it is the writing and execution that don’t do both of them justice. Co-written by Aseem Arrora, Sumit Batheja and Parveez Shaikh, and directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu comes across as a fluff patriotic film. In its attempt to balance the heroic spy’s love story with his Pakistani wife and the country, Mission Majnu doesn’t dive deep into either of the stories, thus failing to ignite a sense of patriotism such movies tend to spark.

Most parts of the film feature scenes of mere convenience that you begin to question the silliness of it. For example, when our Majnu is trying to get a peek at the nuclear plant at Kahuta, he isn’t spotted in the military-only vicinity until he actually climbs up a hill and sees the plant in action. The distance between him and the military personnel isn’t too much either (as per the scene) for the military to not spot him. The convenient writing steals the film away from its thrill.

Mission Majnu could have been a fun spy film if it did take the risk and pushed the envelope. With films such as Fanaa and Raazi already setting a benchmark for such themed films, Mission Majnu offers a little less new besides the theme of the mission and new characters for Sidharth and Rashmika to experiment with.

Bottom Line: Mission Majnu robs you of the thrills of a spy film. Watch it to see Sidharth and Rashmika in a different avatars.

