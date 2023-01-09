Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Is Here As a 'Jasoos', Promises Action-Packed Film

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu has been released. Sharing the trailer on his Twitter handle on Monday, Malhotra wrote, “Jo khud se pehle desh ke baare mein soche, wahi hain #DeshKeLiyeMajnu. Aisa hi ek Majnu hai Amandeep Singh jisne India ke sabse khatarnak mission ke liye apni jaan ki baazi laga di. Watch Mission Majnu, a spy thriller inspired by true events."

The trailer begins with a voiceover revealing that Pakistan is making nuclear bombs illegally. It then introduces Sidharth Malhotra as a RAW agent who travels to Pakistan to find out more about their dirty gameplan. However, much like Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, Sidharth Malhotra makes his way to Pakistan by marrying a woman of the country - played by Rashmika Mandanna. The trailer also promises that the film will be a treat for action lovers. From fighting Pakistan’s army personnel to jumping off the moving train, the trailer unveils the action-hero side of Malhotra.

Talking about the film, Sidharth Malhotra earlier said, “I’m quite excited about Mission Majnu since it will be my first time playing a spy. It shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. With Netflix on board, I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world."

Mission Majnu is produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media). It is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The film will be released on the OTT platform, Netflix on January 20 next year.

