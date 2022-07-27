Mission Mangal Fame Nithya Menen Rubbishes Wedding Rumours: I’ve Zero Plans, It's a Made-up Story'

Rumours were rife that Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen is all set to tie the knot in the near future. However, on Tuesday, July 27, the South diva took to social media to debunk all the ongoing speculations about her marriage. In a short clip shared on Instagram, Nithya Menen addressed the rumours claiming that she has zero plans of getting hitched at least for time being.

The Mission Mangal star claimed that the ongoing media reports were a happy made-up story that was circulated without any confirmation or background check. She said, “I thought I will take this opportunity to say it myself that I am not getting married. It is a big happy made-up story. There’s nothing close to it. There’s no plan. Nobody in the picture. Yes, that’s not happening. It’s a classic case of someone who was bored and wanted to write an article which was picked up by all the media without doing any background check, without confirming at all. I have absolutely zero plans for it."

Menen seemingly believes her decision of taking a little break from work might have been the cause for the rumours. In the video, she clarifies that she needs some time to recuperate highlighting that she isn’t a robot. Menen added that she’s been working continuously every day for the last few years and now she needs some time for herself.

Nithya Menen continued, “I am always going to take breaks from acting. I am going to need that time to recuperate. That’s the kind of person I am. Most actors do it, but I think it’s new for people. I will never be able to work like a robot - continuously and mechanically. I am not made like that. I have really had a tough year. I almost worked every day. Because of the lockdown, everything just got piled up and now I have 5-6 projects that will soon be released. Other than that, because I’ve been working continuously I really need a break now."

Previously, during the promotion of Modern Love in Hyderabad, Nithya Menen was seen in a wheelchair. Addressing her injury, the actress confirmed that she fractured her leg after slipping from a staircase. In her new video, Menen shared an update on the same claiming that she’s now able to walk again properly.

She concluded, “My ankle is a lot better. I have started walking now. I’ve just started getting up on my feet. I am happy about that. Although I loved my immobility for the time it lasted. I don’t like to get out of bed (laughs). Now, my vacation has started!"

On the professional front, Nithya Menen has a slew of projects in the pipeline including 19(1)(a), Thiruchitrambalam, Aaram Thirukalpana, and Breathe: Into the Shadows part-II.

