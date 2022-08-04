Mithilesh Chaturvedi Passes Away, Karan Johar Calls Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor’s Ex-Husband

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has worked in several Bollywood films, passed away today at the age of 68 in Lucknow. He had a heart attack, followed by a cardia arrest. He has worked in TV and OTT as well, and was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo and Scam 1992.

Also read: Gadar, Koi Mil Gaya Actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi Dies of Heart Ailment

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw Laal Singh Chaddha pair Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The two opened up about their film, and about everything in general. Karan Johar left Kareena Kapoor in utter shock when he referred to Shahid Kapoor as her ‘ex-husband’ but later corrected it as e-boyfriend.

Also read: Karan Johar Leaves Kareena Kapoor Shocked As He Calls Shahid Kapoor Her ‘Ex-Husband’

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra accused his estranged wife NishaRawal of having an affair with her ‘muh-bola bhai’ of 14 years, Rohit Sathia. He also said that Rohit had done her Kanyadaan during their wedding.

Also read: Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Having Affair With ‘Muh Bola Bhai’ Who Did Her ‘Kanyadaan’, Latter Retorts

Hrithik Roshan today took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture where he could be seen training. In the photos where he has ditched his shirt, he can be seen running with his trainer to get in shape for his upcoming film Fighter. His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, too, took to the comment section to hype up Hrithik. She wrote, “Yes you is you was born ready!! Go ninja!! "

Advertisement

Also read: Hrithik Roshan Makes His Fans Go Weak in Knees With His Shirtless Throwback Pics, Gf Saba Azad Reacts

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted today at the airport, returning from London. The actor looked uber cool, and it was also a rare occasion when he did not try to hide his look from the media, but rather allowed them to click his pictures.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Uber Cool as He Lets Paparazzi Click Him at Mumbai Airport After Returning From London

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here