Mithilesh Chaturvedi Was Hospitalized for 10 Days and Suffered Cardiac Arrest Twice, Reveals Son-In-Law

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, who has been a part of films, TV shows and the OTT series Scam 1992, passed away yesterday. The actor was reportedly suffering from heart ailments, and it was being said that he breathed his last in Lucknow. Now, his son-in-law, Ashish Chaturvedi, has clarified that he was in fact hospitalised in Mumbai for 10 days, and breathed his last there.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Ashish revealed that Mithilesh Chaturvedi was hospitalised after he had a cardiac arrest 10 days back, and he suffered a second one yesterday, after which he passed away. He said, “He (Mithjilesh Chaturvedi) was undergoing treatment for the last 10 days at Kokilaben Hospital. He had a cardiac arrest 10 days ago, after which he was admitted to the hospital. Today at 4 am (on Thursday), he suffered a cardiac arrest again, and passed away. His body is still in the hospital and will be released around 12 o’clock (on Friday morning). We are waiting for some relatives, after which the funeral will be carried out."

Mithilesh Chaturvedi is now survived by his two daughters, and a son. Earlier today, his co-star from Koi Mil Gaya, Hrithik Roshan, paid his last tributes. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Thoughts and prayers for Mithilesh Chaturvedi Sir, a veteran actor, who I’ve had the pleasure of working with multiple times. You will be missed. RIP." Anees Bazmee had also tweeted about him and wrote, “Really not able to take this in! Spoke to him a couple of days back and now I see this! Really sad to lose such a gem who was a delight to work and spend time with. My heart goes out to the family. May your soul rest in peace Mithilesh bhai."

