Mithun Chakraborty Birthday: Little-Known Facts About The Disco Dancer

A three-time National Award winner, Mithun Chakraborty is celebrating his birthday today. The actor-politician turned 72 this year. Apart from Hindi cinema, Mithun Da, as fans lovingly call him, has also worked in Bengali cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the film Mrigayaa in 1976. The actor also received his first National Award for the film. He received the National Award for best actor. He has often talked about his struggling days and once, Mithun Chakraborty said that he survived only on street food when he first came to Mumbai.

Did you know Mithun Chakraborty’s real name is Gouranga Chakraborty? Well, that’s right. However, he made a transition and in 1973, he graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and started his acting career in Bengali cinema.

Advertisement

While Mithun was a well-known name in Bengali cinema, his journey in Bollywood started with struggles. For the longest, he couldn’t find work and didn’t have a place to stay. Reportedly, Mithun used to sleep on the water tanks kept on the roof of buildings.

In 2010, in an interview with etc, Mithun Chakraborty talked about his struggling days. He said, “In Mumbai city, I have spent many days where I sometimes slept in Five Gardens, and sometimes slept in front of someone’s hostel."

Many media reports claim that the actor also struggled with suicidal thoughts and would dance at weddings to get one-time meal. Things changed when he got a role in the 1982 film Disco Dancer, where he was seen in the role of Jimmy. Mithun Chakraborty was praised for his role and got the desired recognition.

In his career up till now, Mithun Da has worked in more than 350 films. Some of the hit films of the actor are Agneepath (1990), Taraana (1979), Boxer (1984), Jallaad (1995) and more.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.